Brokerages Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.53 Million

Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will post $113.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $105.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $613.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $618.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $855.25 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $906.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,119,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,865 shares of company stock worth $16,849,587. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $51,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TXG traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99.
10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
