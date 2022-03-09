$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.86. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $127.81 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

