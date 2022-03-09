Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Lowered by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vistra by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Vistra by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST remained flat at $$22.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. 122,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

