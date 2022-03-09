Polianta Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways makes up approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 800,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,940. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

