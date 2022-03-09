Polianta Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,844,531. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

