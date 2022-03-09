Citigroup Boosts AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Price Target to €50.00

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from €35.00 ($38.04) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:AMVMF remained flat at $$31.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

