Citigroup Boosts AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Price Target to €50.00

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from €35.00 ($38.04) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:AMVMF remained flat at $$31.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.