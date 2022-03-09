Polianta Ltd Purchases 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 647,081 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after buying an additional 542,612 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.50. 17,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.64. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

