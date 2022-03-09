Norway Savings Bank Has $697,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 90,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,872. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

