Norway Savings Bank Has $832,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

MMM traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $147.11. The stock had a trading volume of 92,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,003. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

