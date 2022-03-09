CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) to post $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.05. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 254,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $71.13 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

