MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $263-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.59 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $494.68.

Shares of MDB traded up $51.32 on Wednesday, reaching $333.06. 98,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,271. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.48. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MongoDB by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

