-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.80. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.