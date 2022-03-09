0xBitcoin Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002903 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $173,989.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00033156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00101935 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 8,183,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

