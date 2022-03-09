Carlson Capital Management Buys 430 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after buying an additional 629,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,169,000 after purchasing an additional 412,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.75. 94,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.