Echo Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NYSE PNR traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.96. 248,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

