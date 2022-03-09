Norway Savings Bank Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

NYSE:MAS traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.83. 207,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,729. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

