Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $4.19 on Wednesday, reaching $128.86. The company had a trading volume of 146,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,124. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,296 shares of company stock worth $17,111,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

