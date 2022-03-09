Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.
DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.
DoubleVerify stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,761. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.
In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 over the last 90 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,766,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,404,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleVerify (DV)
