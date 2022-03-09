Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

DoubleVerify stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,761. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,766,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,404,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

