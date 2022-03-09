Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $34.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $560.00. 57,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,521. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $598.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $14,252,531. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

