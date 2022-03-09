General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GE stock traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 226,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

