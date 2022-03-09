IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,754 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Marin raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.84. 238,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,370,597. The company has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,544 shares of company stock worth $4,333,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

