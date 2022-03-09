Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.16

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 6343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $574.57 million, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

