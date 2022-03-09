Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.16

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 6343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $574.57 million, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 2.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
