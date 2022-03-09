Carlson Capital Management Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,480,238. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

