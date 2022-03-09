TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEC. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.80.

TTEC stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

