Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Down 12%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) was down 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 6,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 622,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nobilis Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.