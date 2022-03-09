AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.05

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 24019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZEK. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $921,733 and have sold 75,000 shares valued at $3,211,250. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after acquiring an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

