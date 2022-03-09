Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 114,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 314,788 shares.The stock last traded at $15.33 and had previously closed at $14.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The firm has a market cap of $450.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.