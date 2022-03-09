Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 114,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 314,788 shares.The stock last traded at $15.33 and had previously closed at $14.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $450.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

