Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.12

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 18221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

