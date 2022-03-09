Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.0998 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.58 million and approximately $737,504.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.71 or 0.06454667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,576,472 coins and its circulating supply is 346,523,353 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

