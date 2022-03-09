IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,408,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 187,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,905. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $348.50 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.16. The company has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

