Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.61. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $14.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.94. 6,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.