Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.61. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $14.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.94. 6,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

