Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 69,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

