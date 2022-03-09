Echo Wealth Management LLC Buys 156 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $66.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,787.00. 117,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,088.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,304.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,671.45 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

