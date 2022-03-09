Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $64.68 million and $3.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00329721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00096249 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002803 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,596,217 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

