Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Decreases By 20.0%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,489. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.72.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

