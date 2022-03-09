Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,039 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,885,000 after acquiring an additional 554,517 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,299,785. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $336.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.