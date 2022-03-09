Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apple by 35.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $712,330,000 after buying an additional 1,365,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,323,875. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.79 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.