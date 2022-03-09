Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in February

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. 66,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,695. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

