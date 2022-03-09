Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.60

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
