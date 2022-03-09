Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.60

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 136,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 93,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

