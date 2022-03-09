IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,048 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.84. 636,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,389,439. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

