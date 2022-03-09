IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.