Analysts Set Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) PT at $21.29

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vtex in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 223,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,756. Vtex has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter valued at $85,647,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the fourth quarter worth about $37,110,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $62,551,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $43,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

