Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) PT at $820.67

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $820.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.27) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.44. 110,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,378. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

