BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $40.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIGC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

BigCommerce stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,758. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 205.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286,788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 324.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BigCommerce by 79.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 351,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

