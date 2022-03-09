Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 31,395 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,717,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 117,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.96 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

