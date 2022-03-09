178,520 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 178,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.13. The stock had a trading volume of 170,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

