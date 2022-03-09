Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $21.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $597.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,067. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

