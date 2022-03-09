Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NTCO stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.73.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
