Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE LOKM remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 93,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (LOKM)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.