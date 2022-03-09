Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE LOKM remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 93,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.