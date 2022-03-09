Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,278,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 851,553 shares of company stock worth $62,637,001. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after buying an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,141,000 after buying an additional 85,055 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. 11,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

